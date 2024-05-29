Zcash (ZEC) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $26.49 or 0.00038634 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $432.55 million and approximately $47.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

