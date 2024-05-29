Zacks Research Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VMC opened at $253.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.08. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock worth $5,011,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

