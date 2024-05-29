Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays upped their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

Baxter International stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

