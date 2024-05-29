Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,518. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. Yelp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

