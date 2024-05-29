WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.96 million and $3.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008833 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.
