Worldcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471.55 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $471.55 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00007205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,589,822 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 225,851,078.05364323 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.80056841 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $255,220,835.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

