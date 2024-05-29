WK Kellogg Co (KLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
