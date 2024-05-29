WK Kellogg Co (KLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

