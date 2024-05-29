WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.02

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and traded as high as $109.75. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $109.58, with a volume of 385,100 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

