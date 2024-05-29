Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $284.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.88 and a 200 day moving average of $241.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.