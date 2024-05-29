William Blair Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.