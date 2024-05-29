Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

