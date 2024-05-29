Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVIP remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
