Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVIP remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

