Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 38,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TECH traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.39. 794,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.