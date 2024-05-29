Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,293,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,224. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

