Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,951,000 after purchasing an additional 421,714 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,002. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

