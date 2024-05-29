Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

