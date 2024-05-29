WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (WHFCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 17th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WHFCL stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.
