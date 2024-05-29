WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $172,111.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00124311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

