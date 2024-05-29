Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Trading Down 5.1%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. 30,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Wetouch Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

