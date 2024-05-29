Westwood Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.83. 7,696,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,941. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $250.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

