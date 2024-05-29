Westwood Wealth Management Has $503,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Wealth Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

