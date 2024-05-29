Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,176,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,383,160. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

