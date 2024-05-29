Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 497075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Forest Products

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

