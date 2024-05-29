West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Trading Down 20.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
