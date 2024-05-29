Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,763 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

