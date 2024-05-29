Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.30. 10,012,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,893. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

