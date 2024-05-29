Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. The company had a trading volume of 441,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,473. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

