Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $687,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after acquiring an additional 80,691 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 676,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

UBER stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

