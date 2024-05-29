Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 6,179 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,066. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.