Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,481 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $42,114,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,250,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,291 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.78. 494,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

