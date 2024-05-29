Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $434.44

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.44 and traded as high as $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.