Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $331.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

