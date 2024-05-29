Wanchain Price Reaches $0.25 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $50.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00054170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,004,023 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

