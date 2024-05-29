Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $126.61 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00006593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,281.02 or 0.99903283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00111706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.4036131 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $6,494,524.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

