Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.27

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €116.27 ($126.38) and traded as high as €118.95 ($129.29). Volkswagen shares last traded at €118.45 ($128.75), with a volume of 660,998 shares traded.

Volkswagen Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

