Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of Vodacom Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 25,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
About Vodacom Group
