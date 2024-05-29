VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,108. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VIZIO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,318,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

