Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

