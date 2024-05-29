VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,443.71

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $61.99 million and approximately $7,443.71 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,369,897 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,362,481.35208972. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.8077511 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,432.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

