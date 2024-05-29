Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $446.88 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

