Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $687.50

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $687.50 and last traded at $687.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $687.50.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
