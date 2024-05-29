Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,649,509 shares changing hands.

Vela Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

