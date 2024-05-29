Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,972,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 3,369,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

