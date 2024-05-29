Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 2,453,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

