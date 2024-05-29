Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VGIT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,188. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

