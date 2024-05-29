Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 694,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,955. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

