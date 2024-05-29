Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

