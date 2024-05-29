Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. 180,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

