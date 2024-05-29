Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Reduced by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VEU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 1,193,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,703. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

