Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 1,286,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,966. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.